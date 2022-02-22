Captrust Financial Advisors Has $51.20 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Magna International worth $51,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

MGA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 27,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

