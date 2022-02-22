Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 429,748 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,748 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $457,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

