Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 19,422 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $43,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,650,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,063,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,428 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.68. 79,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. The stock has a market cap of $428.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

