Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 182,790 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 87.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

