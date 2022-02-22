Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 17,660 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

LOW traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $219.64. The stock had a trading volume of 85,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

