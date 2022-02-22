Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,285. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

