Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Alkermes plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

