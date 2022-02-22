Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CF stock opened at C$13.25 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

