California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,835 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

