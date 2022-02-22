California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 317,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,636,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

