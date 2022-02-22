California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.60 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $771.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.19. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.48 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

