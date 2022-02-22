California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

