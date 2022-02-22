California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.35 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

