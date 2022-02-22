California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $4,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CRUS opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.