California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.