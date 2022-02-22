Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One stock opened at $1,474.87 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,441.78 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,610.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,784.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Cable One alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.