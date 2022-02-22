BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

Shares of ERE.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,722. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The stock has a market cap of C$411.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

