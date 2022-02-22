BSCView (BSCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,507.61

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $96,507.61 and $21,686.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCView has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

