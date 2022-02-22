BSClaunch Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $71,116.11 and approximately $38,420.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.31 or 0.06864194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.95 or 0.99895832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049848 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

