Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.06. 10,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,603. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

