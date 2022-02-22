Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $419.92 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

