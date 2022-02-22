Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,476 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Saia by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Saia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.66 and its 200 day moving average is $285.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.