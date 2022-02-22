Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,880 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGTX opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

