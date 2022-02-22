Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,774 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

