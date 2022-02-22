Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $1,785,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of THC opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.04. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

