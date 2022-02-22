Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.