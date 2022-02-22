Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SWN opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
