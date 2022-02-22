Brokers Set Expectations for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

UBSFY stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.