Brokers Set Expectations for MRC Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

MRC opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

