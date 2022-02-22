Brokers Issue Forecasts for Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $114.52 on Monday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.