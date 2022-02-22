Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $455.91

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.91.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.