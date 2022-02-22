Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $21.71

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Riskified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Riskified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $9,649,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.97. 5,068,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,303. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

