Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $46.56

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 2,207,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.