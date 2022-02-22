Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $14.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

