Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $10.56

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.