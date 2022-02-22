Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $185.56

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.39.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

