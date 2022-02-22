Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AGTI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Agiliti has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Agiliti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

