Brokerages Expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thorne Healthtech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thorne Healthtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:THRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.90. 48,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne Healthtech by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

