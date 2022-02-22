Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
Shares of Sprott stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $987.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.12.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
