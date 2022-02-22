Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sprott by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $987.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

