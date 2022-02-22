Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,344. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
