Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,344. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

