Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.