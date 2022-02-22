Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.83 Million

Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $242.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ONB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

