Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 8211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

