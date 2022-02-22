Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on the stock.

BRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.67).

BRW stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($4.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £894.48 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($85,087.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,752.67). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,556 shares of company stock worth $1,532,154.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

