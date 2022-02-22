Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 431000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market cap of C$14.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

