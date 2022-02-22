BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

