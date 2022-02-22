BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $61,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage stock opened at $343.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
