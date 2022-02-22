BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $42.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

