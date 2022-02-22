Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BLMN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

