Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BLMN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 300,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $355,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

